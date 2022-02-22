Advertisement

Essex Junction moves one step closer to cityhood

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Essex Junction is one step closer to becoming a reality, gaining approval in the Vermont House Tuesday.

After decades of votes to merge Essex and Essex Junction into one jurisdiction, Essex Junction voters last fall approved a charter change to become its own city. Officials say the separation will result in an 8% tax decrease for residents and a 20% increase for the town of Essex.

“Very excited to have this be where it’s at and continuing to be excited for the next steps in the senate hopefully. Then, Governor Scott will agree with the village voters that yes, let’s end this generational debate and have an independent city of Essex Junction,” said Essex Junction Board of Trustees President Andrew Brown.

If approved by the governor, the new city will be created July 1st, with full services being separated between Essex and Essex Junction by July 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

