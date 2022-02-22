Advertisement

February thaw could put damper on ice fishing

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s warm weather is a reminder that as we get closer to spring, the days of safe ice fishing may be numbered.

Although the official removal date for ice shanties in Vermont is March 27th, officials say you may want to consider pulling them off a bit sooner this year.

Elissa Borden visited Sand Bar State Park in Milton to speak with Vt. Department of Fish and Wildlife officials about the early thaw.

