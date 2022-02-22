Advertisement

GlobalFoundries pushes forward with plans to buy its own electricity

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - GlobalFoundries is pushing forward with plans to buy its own electricity.

Right now, the company buys electricity from Green Mountain Power.

The Public Utility commission recommended against allowing the chip maker to become its own electric utility, saying they must abide by the state’s clean energy standards.

Heads of GlobalFoundries say they are moving forward with their petition and say it will have a 100% carbon neutral portfolio.

They say the goal is to make their energy costs lower, which makes them more competitive and will help them in the long-term.

“We appreciate the PUC’s efforts to review our petition, and we are aligned with the recommendation to move forward following the Vermont renewable energy slandered. We are excited this is the next step in the process and look forward to moving forward,” said Ken McAvey with Global.

GlobalFoundries says they they are now waiting on a final decision from the PUC, but the timeline is still unclear.

