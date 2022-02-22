Advertisement

Is flood insurance right for you?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flash flooding caused by ice left a mess for many residents along the Ausable River last week.

Those who don’t have flood insurance are left to pick up the pieces from the damage while paying out of pocket. We are coming into the time of year when flooding is more common yet there are misconceptions about who can get flood insurance and whether you should.

Darren Perron spoke with Rebecca Pfeiffer, the National Flood Insurance Program Coordinator for Vermont, about who is eligible and how they go about determining the need.

