Advertisement

Neighbors demand 8-year-old’s massive treehouse be taken down

Homeowners are being told to take down the treehouse they just built because neighbors say it's too big. (Source: WGME/Portsmouth Board of Adjustment/CNN)
By Brad Rogers
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGME) - A backyard treehouse in New Hampshire is causing a battle between neighbors because of its large size.

The parents of an 8-year-old boy are being asked to take down the treehouse they just built for him. Neighbors were apparently fine with the treehouse at first – until they saw its size.

The treehouse is 25 feet long and 8 feet tall with a 168 square foot platform.

Local government is now involved to settle the debate.

Jill Maloney, the woman who owns the treehouse, said she never set out to anger the neighbors or make enemies. She told the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment this week that all she wanted was to build a treehouse for her son.

Mark Moses, a neighbor, has taken issue with the structure.

“Its size is imposing and dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house,” Moses said.

John Raczek, who built the Maloney’s treehouse, said he has never run into an issue before with setbacks for a treehouse.

Raczek said typically you would not need a building permit for a treehouse because they are not regulated. But members of the Board of Adjustment said the Maloney’s structure is more of an accessory deck than a treehouse, and because of that, it requires a 5- to 8-foot setback from the fence.

Thus, the Board of Adjustment ruled against the Maloneys.

“My objection to this has to do with the fact that it is so intrusive on the other property,” Phyllis Eldridge of the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment said.

The Maloneys now plan to move the treehouse further away from the fence line.

Copyright 2022 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that killed an off-duty state trooper.
Off-duty New York trooper killed in snowmobile crash
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance
A young Vermonter is home after making a remarkable recovery from what was a life-threatening...
Young Vermonter makes remarkable recovery from meningitis
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student

Latest News

Kelly Thomas uses her passion for taekwondo to help families and people of all ages build...
Vermont Visionaries: Kellie Thomas
Two minors were rescued after their ATV went through the ice on Lake Memphramagog on Friday.
Crews rescue 2 after ATV goes through Lake Memphremagog ice
Filr photo
February thaw could put damper on ice fishing
MM
Vermont Visionaries: Kellie Thomas
MM
February thaw could put damper on ice fishing