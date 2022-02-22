Advertisement

New Hampshire reaches $25M deal with Monsanto over PCBs

New Hampshire has reached a $25 million settlement with Monsanto over what the state says has...
New Hampshire has reached a $25 million settlement with Monsanto over what the state says has been widespread PCB pollution. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has reached a $25 million settlement with Monsanto over what the state says has been widespread PCB pollution.

The state alleged that Monsanto and spinoff companies Solutia and Pharmacia are responsible for contamination of public property, water and other natural resources. It also alleges that the PCB contamination is much more widespread than previously thought and that the companies knew of the dangers but failed to warn the public.

PCBs are toxic industrial chemicals, now banned, that have accumulated in plants, fish and people for decades.

Monsanto did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the settlement announced Tuesday.

