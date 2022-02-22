New requirements in renewed search for Plattsburgh police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is going on 14 months without a permanent police chief. The city searched the country for its next top cop but the Plattsburgh City Council voted down the mayor’s pick, so the search began again last week.

This round of the search has new requirements and led a longtime member of the department to hand in his letter of resignation.

At Last Thursday’s Plattsburgh City Council Meeting, councilors voted in favor of bringing in an interim police chief.

“We need someone who can lead them at least temporarily until a permanent one can be found,” Plattsburgh City Councilor Mike Kelly said.

Nathan York has 30 years of law enforcement under his belt. Retired from the state police and a former Warren County sheriff, York is fit for the job according to the council, but his stay will be short term.

The interim chief position expires after nine months. The city expects to have a new chief well before that.

There are changes to this search since the mayor’s initial choice was voted down last month. Now, it requires a candidate to have two years of experience in a New York state police department on top of passing the civil service exam scheduled in March. That eliminated many candidates from round one.

“They no longer fit the requirement given the New York state policing requirement,” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

Applications are down from 53 in the first round to just six signed up for the exam next month, five from around the state and one from within the department.

“While there are some really, really talented people in our police department, no one has quite risen to the level of leadership yet to fill that position,” Kelly said.

Looking outside the department is what led former Lt. Darin Perrotte to resign after 14 years to take over the Saranac Lake Department as their new chief.

“My resignation is in no way a reflection of the agency or the outstanding and dedicated men and women of the Plattsburgh Police Department. My departure has far more to do with the callous lies and mistruths being propagandized to further political agendas and serve as payback to past differences,” Perrotte said.

The results of that exam aren’t expected to be out until May. Then, the interviewing can start to help narrow that list down from six to one.

Kelly says the biggest complaint from the council in the last search was they didn’t have enough information, so he says things are changing. The council will; be more involved, discussing it at council meetings to make sure they have enough information and are informed before making that final decision.

