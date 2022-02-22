Advertisement

New York plans cybersecurity hub to coordinate responses

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state wants to improve its cybersecurity defenses. - File...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state wants to improve its cybersecurity defenses. - File photo(Story Blocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state wants to improve its cybersecurity defenses.

She announced Tuesday that a new joint cybersecurity operations center will open in the coming months. She said it will unify threat assessments and responses between government agencies, critical businesses and utilities.

The Brooklyn-based hub will eventually hire a staff of 70, both in-person and virtual.

The Democratic governor has proposed a budget with $62 million for cybersecurity improvements at the state level and a $30 million fund to help local governments afford upgrades. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that killed an off-duty state trooper.
Off-duty New York trooper killed in snowmobile crash
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance
A young Vermonter is home after making a remarkable recovery from what was a life-threatening...
Young Vermonter makes remarkable recovery from meningitis
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student

Latest News

GlobalFoundries pushes forward with plans to buy its own electricity
New Hampshire has reached a $25 million settlement with Monsanto over what the state says has...
New Hampshire reaches $25M deal with Monsanto over PCBs
Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year...
NY will let hemp farmers grow pot to prepare for legal sales
chief search
New requirements in renewed search for Plattsburgh police chief