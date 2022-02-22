Advertisement

Nolan to run for US Senate

File-Christina Nolan, Republican for U.S. Senate
File-Christina Nolan, Republican for U.S. Senate(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A former U.S. attorney for Vermont is running for the Republican nomination to seek the state’s open seat in the United States Senate in the November election.

Christina Nolan announced her candidacy on Tuesday. In her announcement, the 42-year-old Nolan said she would focus on reaching across the aisle to improve public safety by reducing crime, address the high costs of inflation and tackle the opioid crisis. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announced in November that he would step down from the seat he has held since 1975.

Vermont’s lone U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, has already announced he will seek the Senate seat.

Related Stories:

Rep. Peter Welch kicks off campaign for U.S. Senate seat

Nolan exploring run for US Senate as Republican

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that killed an off-duty state trooper.
Off-duty New York trooper killed in snowmobile crash
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student
A young Vermonter is home after making a remarkable recovery from what was a life-threatening...
Young Vermonter makes remarkable recovery from meningitis

Latest News

President Chester A. Arthur
What you didn’t know about Vermont-born US President Chester Arthur
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate the region
A warning for owners of all birds -- flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu
GlobalFoundries is pushing forward with plans to buy its own electricity.
GlobalFoundries pushes forward with plans to buy its own electricity