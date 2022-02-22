Nolan to run for US Senate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A former U.S. attorney for Vermont is running for the Republican nomination to seek the state’s open seat in the United States Senate in the November election.

Christina Nolan announced her candidacy on Tuesday. In her announcement, the 42-year-old Nolan said she would focus on reaching across the aisle to improve public safety by reducing crime, address the high costs of inflation and tackle the opioid crisis. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announced in November that he would step down from the seat he has held since 1975.

Vermont’s lone U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, has already announced he will seek the Senate seat.

Related Stories:

Rep. Peter Welch kicks off campaign for U.S. Senate seat

Nolan exploring run for US Senate as Republican

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)