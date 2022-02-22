Advertisement

NY law will let hemp growers apply for license to grow pot

Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year...
Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The new law will allow hemp growers to apply for a conditional adult-use cannabis cultivator license.

Hochul said in a news release Tuesday the bill will jump-start “the safe, equitable and inclusive” marijuana industry the state is building.

It’s been nearly a year since New York legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults, but officials are still working on regulations for growing and selling cannabis legally.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that killed an off-duty state trooper.
Off-duty New York trooper killed in snowmobile crash
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student
A young Vermonter is home after making a remarkable recovery from what was a life-threatening...
Young Vermonter makes remarkable recovery from meningitis

Latest News

NY pot retailer denies executives pressured state officials
A group of towns in Vermont and New Hampshire is collaborating on solar projects. - File photo
Towns in Vermont, New Hampshire collaborating on solar projects
Guns generic
Scott vetoes bill that would ban guns in hospitals
File-Christina Nolan, Republican for U.S. Senate
Nolan to run for US Senate