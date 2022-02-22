NY pot retailer denies executives pressured state officials

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Cannabis retailer Ascend Wellness says the legal record will show its executives did not exert political pressure on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration by attending a December fundraiser and then meeting with state officials.

Ascend Wellness filed a lawsuit in state court in January claiming that cannabis company MedMen failed to follow through on a $75 million deal to sell its New York operations to Ascend Wellness.

MedMen argued in court that Ascend was using “political pressure and undue influence to force” the state board’s approval. But an attorney for Ascend says MedMen has agreed to withdraw that allegation.

