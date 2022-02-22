Advertisement

Scott vetoes bill that would ban guns in hospitals

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a gun bill that would prohibit the possession of firearms in hospitals.

In his decision, the governor pointed to previous gun safety measures he signed into law in 2018.

But he doesn’t support part of the S.30 bill that calls for extending the waiting period to buy a gun, effectively to 30 days.

Scott says he’s open to a shorter extension of the waiting period to address the so-called Charleston Loophole which allows a gun buyer immediate approval if there are no red flags in an instant criminal background check.

Related Stories:

Scott to consider omnibus gun bill

Vermont Legislature closes ‘Charleston Loophole’ in gun buys

Scott signals opposition to new gun bill

Boulder gun ban highlights complication of local reform efforts in Vt. and elsewhere

Vermont lawmakers try to hammer out new gun rules

Community dealing with lasting effects of school shooting plot

Orleans County Democrat pushes to revisit gun laws

Could more laws stop illegal gun purchases?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that killed an off-duty state trooper.
Off-duty New York trooper killed in snowmobile crash
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student
A young Vermonter is home after making a remarkable recovery from what was a life-threatening...
Young Vermonter makes remarkable recovery from meningitis

Latest News

A group of towns in Vermont and New Hampshire is collaborating on solar projects. - File photo
Towns in New Hampshire, Vermont collaborating on solar projects
File-Christina Nolan, Republican for U.S. Senate
Nolan to run for US Senate
The Enosburg Falls High School principal placed on leave for using offensive language will...
Enosburg Falls principal to return to school after being put on leave
guns
Scott vetoes bill than would ban guns in hospitals