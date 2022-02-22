Scott vetoes bill that would ban guns in hospitals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a gun bill that would prohibit the possession of firearms in hospitals.

In his decision, the governor pointed to previous gun safety measures he signed into law in 2018.

But he doesn’t support part of the S.30 bill that calls for extending the waiting period to buy a gun, effectively to 30 days.

Scott says he’s open to a shorter extension of the waiting period to address the so-called Charleston Loophole which allows a gun buyer immediate approval if there are no red flags in an instant criminal background check.

