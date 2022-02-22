Advertisement

Tarkey’s Lodge catches fire prompting multiple crews to respond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A house fire breaks out on an Addison County property near Lake Dunmore.

According to the Addison Independent, firefighters from five different departments responded to West Shore Road in Salisbury.

Crews arrived around 2:30 Monday to Tarkey’s Lodge with flames seen coming out of the rooftop. Owner, Rob Kenna was on the scene and says 18 guests were inside and made it out safely.

Kenna and his wife rent out rooms to guests, with loggers from Massachusetts currently staying.

The cause and origin of the fire is still unknown.

