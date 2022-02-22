Towns in Vermont, New Hampshire collaborating on solar projects

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) - A group of towns in Vermont and New Hampshire is collaborating on solar projects.

The Valley News reports the Solarize 2022 campaign started in Cornish, New Hampshire. The town committed to a 100% renewable energy goal by 2050.

Soon after that, Windsor and Hartland, both in Vermont, joined in, as well as Plainfield, New Hampshire.

Six solar providers are participating in the campaign. They have committed to completing the projects by December so that customers who sign on through the campaign benefit from a full 26% federal tax credit. That credit will decrease to 22% in 2023 and drop to zero in 2024.

