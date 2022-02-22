Advertisement

Vermont Visionaries: Kellie Thomas

By Cat Cutillo
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a periodic multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Kellie Thomas is one of those people. She uses her passion for taekwondo to help families and people of all ages and abilities come together to build their strength and confidence.

In this Vermont Visionaries, Kids VT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to Thomas and shows you how she encourages her students to give back. Watch the video to see.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for the latest issue of Kids VT.

