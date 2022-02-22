Vt. lawmakers, governor butt heads over how to spend federal cash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A budget battle is brewing in Montpelier. It comes as lawmakers are nearing a decision on a $360 million relief package.

This week, House and Senate lawmakers are reconciling their differences on a package that includes millions for workforce, housing and social service benefits.

But the Scott administration is concerned lawmakers took out some of the money for middle-income housing, about $20 million dollars.

There was also a plan to reduce some of the state’s debt from the Scott administration, too, but the governor says lawmakers aren’t moving forward with that proposal. And that the Legislature is spending one-time American Rescue Plan funds when they could be using money from the state’s general fund.

“I’m sure this may sound like nitpicking to some but this is like taking money out of your savings account to pay for your electric bill when you’re still getting a paycheck every week,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott is also concerned that last year there was language in the budget that earmarked money for brick and mortar investments-- water, sewer, housing, broadband and others. But he says lawmakers are not following that plan.

The budget adjustment is normally a midyear bill of around $10 million, small programmatic changes to last year’s budget. But with the state awash in federal cash, leaders are using it as a way to make big investments in Vermont’s immediate needs long before a budget is passed at the end of the legislative session.

Scott says that there are many shared priorities with the Legislature. But he says the investments are necessary to address some of Vermont’s most pressing challenges.

I asked the governor if he will veto the package if lawmakers don’t make these changes. He said he doesn’t want to overuse the threat of a veto, but he has concerns, so he’s not ruling it out.

House and Senate lawmakers will make changes to the budget adjustment all this week before sending it to the governor’s desk.

We were not able to speak with Democrats about this issue Tuesday but we will be following up with them Wednesday.

