Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials are holding a COVID media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported 263 new coronavirus cases for a total of 110,679. There have been a total of 583 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 5.5%. The current number of hospitalizations is 57 with 12 in the ICU.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that killed an off-duty state trooper.
Off-duty New York trooper killed in snowmobile crash
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student
A young Vermonter is home after making a remarkable recovery from what was a life-threatening...
Young Vermonter makes remarkable recovery from meningitis

Latest News

File photo
Damage to signs, restrooms along Kancamagus Highway
File-Christina Nolan, Republican for U.S. Senate
Nolan to run for US Senate
President Chester A. Arthur
What you didn’t know about Vermont-born US President Chester Arthur
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region