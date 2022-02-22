WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials are holding a COVID media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported 263 new coronavirus cases for a total of 110,679. There have been a total of 583 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 5.5%. The current number of hospitalizations is 57 with 12 in the ICU.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.