BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Periods of rain will continue across the region through the early morning on Wednesday. A Flood Watch in in effect for most of our region through Wednesday evening, for the potential of rising rivers and streams due to rainfall and snowmelt. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s through the start of the day Wednesday, before a strong cold front brings sharply colder temperatures by the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for northern New York through Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts there could to 50mph.

As temperatures turn colder on Wednesday, any lingering rain showers will change over to snow showers with little to no accumulation. Skies will become partly cloudy by the end of the day with late day temperatures in the 20s. Our highs will remain in the 20s through the end of the week.

Thursday will be partly sunny before clouds thicken up ahead of our next weather system for Friday. An approaching weather system for the end of the work week will spread snow across the region. We may see several inches of snow, especially in southern Vermont by the end of the day. Temperatures remain cold for the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

