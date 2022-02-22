BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a mild and quiet start to the week, we will see weather turn more active by this evening. Temperatures will warm well above freezing across western Vermont and the Champlain Valley today with many locations seeing highs in the 40s. Cooler air is expected to remain in place across eastern Vermont and the St. Lawrence Valley. This means there may be a brief period of freezing rain as precipitation begins. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the St. Lawrence Valley, much of eastern and central Vermont plus northern New Hampshire from 1 p.m. this afternoon through 1 a.m. Wednesday. A glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible for these areas. Watch out for slippery roads and driveways.

Temperatures will quickly warm well above freezing across the entire area tonight, and steady rain will move in. Rain will be heaviest this evening through about midnight. The combination of rain totals between a quarter inch and an inch, plus snow melt from temperatures warming into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning will bring back the chance for flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect from tonight through late Wednesday night for the entire area. Minor flooding from rain and snowmelt is possible, and there will also be the chance for additional ice jams. Rivers that have already seen ice jams are of particular concern. Stay alert if you live in flood-prone areas along the Ausable River, Missisquoi River, Lamoille River, Mad River, Chazy River or Otter Creek.

Wednesday will start warm with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A sharp cold front will move through during the day, and temperatures will fall from west to east during the day. Most of Vermont will see mild temperatures last through at least midday. By Wednesday evening, temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. It will also be windy, with the strongest wind gusts expected east of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

Thursday will be the quiet day of the week, with a sunshine and cooler temperatures. By Friday, another system will be approaching the area. Temperatures will be cold enough to support light to moderate snow across the area, and widespread accumulations are expected. The highest amounts will likely occur in southern Vermont. This storm will provide a nice refresh for local ski areas after recent warm spells. Cool temperatures will linger into the weekend. Expect dry conditions Saturday with a chance for snow showers Sunday.

Enjoy this “twos”-day (2/22/22)!

-Jess Langlois

