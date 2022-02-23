73-year-old inmate dies in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the Springfield prison is dead despite attempts to save him.

73-year-old Raymond Gadreault was having a medical issue in his cell Tuesday morning around 6:45 a.m.

Police say he had a medical history, and they called for a rescue team to resuscitate him, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Back in August, police were searching for a Raymond Gadreault.

They say he cut off his tracking bracelet and took off after being accused of domestic assault.

He was found in Virginia and sent back to Vermont.

