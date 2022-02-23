Burlington City Council approves short-term rental restrictions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Council passes a short-term rental rule Tuesday night.

In a vote of 8-to-4, tighter rules are coming for people looking to rent out their property. Owners have to rent out rooms in their home or their entire home if they’re away. But they can’t rent out a separate unit for a short-term stay.

The goal is to get owners to rent out those spaces for long-term renters.

Opponents of the plan say renting apartments to vacationers is not the cause of Burlington’s housing problems.

