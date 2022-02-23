Advertisement

Burlington City Council approves short-term rental restrictions

Burlington City Council passes a short-term rental rule Tuesday night.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Council passes a short-term rental rule Tuesday night.

In a vote of 8-to-4, tighter rules are coming for people looking to rent out their property. Owners have to rent out rooms in their home or their entire home if they’re away. But they can’t rent out a separate unit for a short-term stay.

The goal is to get owners to rent out those spaces for long-term renters.

Opponents of the plan say renting apartments to vacationers is not the cause of Burlington’s housing problems.

Related story:

Burlington to consider new limits on short-term rentals

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames
Guns generic
Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Latest News

Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Car flips in Burlington, damages parked cars
In Burlington, a car flipped around midnight Wednesday morning.
Car flips in Burlington, hits parked cars
A lawsuit is filed against Vermont over the job title of certain employees.
VSEA lawsuit alleges unfair labor practices of some DCF workers
A lawsuit is filed against Vermont over the job title of certain employees.
VSEA lawsuit alleges unfair labor practices of some DCF workers