Burlington mask mandate to expire next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mask mandate will expire next week.

The City Council on Tuesday night decided not to renew the order for indoor public spaces, so it will expire on March 3.

Burlington was one of 29 communities around the state that imposed a masking requirement after a special session of the Legislature gave towns and cities that authority.

But with COVID cases now falling rapidly, councilors opted to let the order expire.

