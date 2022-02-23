Burlington voters face big decisions this Town Meeting Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters have some big decisions to make this Town Meeting Day. That includes eight City Council races and five ballot measures.

“There’s just so many this year that it’s important for everyone to vote for them,” said Greg Epler Wood, a Burlington voter who has already turned in his ballot.

More than 3,600 voters have already cast their ballots in the city. The past two Town Meeting Days have brought out more than 14,000 voters total.

Not only are there eight City Council races, but five ballot measures are also on the ballot for citizens to weigh in on.

The first is the school budget which has a spending increase but may actually allow taxes to go down thanks to a surplus in the state education fund.

Question two is an increase in the municipal general fund tax rate. The city is asking for the four-cent tax increase to continue services to help make up for a $7 million gap in the budget due to inflationary pressures.

The city says thanks to the citywide reappraisal and school district’s rate decrease, this increase would still lead to an overall property tax decrease for most residents.

Question three, the General Obligation Bond for Infrastructure Projects, is similar to the special election bond that was brought in December. However, this is a 40% smaller bond. The primary investments will go into firetrucks, streets and sidewalks. Altogether, this will equate to about $7 a month in a few years for taxpayers.

Tax Increment Financing for Main Street, question four, will allow the city to make $30 million of infrastructure investments without any property tax increases, similar to the way the waterfront was upgraded.

Question five, the Sex Work Charter Change, would strike archaic language around sex work from the city’s charter. It does not impact enforcement of sex work in the city and it’s not legalization because that’s governed by state law.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says it’s important for voters to come out and weigh in on the issues in the city.

“The way our democracy works, voters are the ultimate decision-makers on numerous important financial and policy issues, and that’s certainly the case this year with five important decisions before the voters,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Other voters agree and say it’s as important now as ever to get out and vote.

“What’s happening in our city is so crucial and we have to take control as voters, as residents of the city as to what’s going on,” said Joe Boutin, a Burlington voter.

“The ballot items around the schools and taking care of the roads and basically taking care of our city in a positive way,” said Catherine Lamb, a Burlington voter.

If you haven’t had a chance to mail in your ballot yet the city is encouraging you to bring it to a ballot box to make sure it gets counted.

If you still haven’t had a chance to register, you can register all the way up until Town Meeting Day and even on Town Meeting Day at a polling location.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.