Car flips in Burlington, damages parked cars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Burlington, a car flipped around midnight, early Wednesday morning.

It happened on North Street near Elmwood Ave.

Police say some parked cars on the north side of North Street were hit by the flipped car, and one had to be towed away.

We’re told at this time, the driver didn’t appear impaired.

We’re still waiting to learn why the car flipped.

