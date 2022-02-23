Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames
Guns generic
Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
File photo
Vt. National Guard to deploy for DC trucker rally
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600