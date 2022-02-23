Democracy How? The pandemic has weakened — but not killed — Vermont’s grand Town Meeting Day tradition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Hinesburg residents voted in December to change the way they decide Town Meeting Day issues — from an in-person meeting to secret ballot — they did away with a March tradition that has been bringing community members together in Vermont for nearly 250 years.

Town meeting participation has been dropping for decades, not only in Hinesburg but also in other Vermont communities, especially those in which many people work out of town and don’t have the time for hours-long meetings to discuss the minutiae of local government.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen about her story on how pandemic changes may have weakened Vermont’s Town Meeting Day tradition.

