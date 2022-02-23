Advertisement

Democracy How? The pandemic has weakened — but not killed — Vermont’s grand Town Meeting Day tradition

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Hinesburg residents voted in December to change the way they decide Town Meeting Day issues — from an in-person meeting to secret ballot — they did away with a March tradition that has been bringing community members together in Vermont for nearly 250 years.

Town meeting participation has been dropping for decades, not only in Hinesburg but also in other Vermont communities, especially those in which many people work out of town and don’t have the time for hours-long meetings to discuss the minutiae of local government.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen about her story on how pandemic changes may have weakened Vermont’s Town Meeting Day tradition.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames
A crash in Burlington early Wednesday morning left a car flipped on its roof in the middle of...
Car flips in Burlington crash, damages parked cars

Latest News

Lake Placid students experience lamb watch
New virus-zapping robot keeps patients safe at Lebanon hospital
The Circuit Circus exhibit runs through March 1 at Echo.
Visitors in for a shock at new ECHO exhibit
While employers say they value the experience of mature employees, research shows older people...
Is age discrimination stopping seniors from helping to fill Vermont’s workforce shortage?
Vt. legislative negotiators reach deal on workforce package