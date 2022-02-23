Expert advice on how to get hitched without a hitch during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many couples planning weddings have had to reschedule or make significant changes due to the pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau says that’s why it’s especially important now for couples to read the fine print when they get contracts from vendors.

Have a conversation about what the expectations are for them and for you, and what options you have if the pandemic throws a snag into your big day.

“You know if a bride or groom comes down, unfortunately, with COVID and they need to cancel or they need to postpone, what financial obligation do you have at that point in time? How flexible is the venue in switching dates? Some of these venues are two years out. So you really want to read the fine print,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB also recommends couples pay close attention to what the COVID-19 rules are in the area where they’re holding their wedding.

