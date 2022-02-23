Advertisement

Lake Placid students experience lamb watch

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A private school in Lake Placid is giving students an up-close lesson in life. Kelly O’Brien has more on this year’s lamb watch.

The North Country School is a private boarding middle school offering a place-based and hands-on learning curriculum. “We know that middle-aged children really need to learn by doing,” said Todd Ormiston, the school’s director.

Inside the sheep barn, students are experiencing first-hand the cycles of life. Abigail Vandorn is one of 19 9th graders who are spending their nights sleeping on haystacks keeping their eyes peeled for signs that the pregnant ewes are ready to give birth. “She’s actually been here since I got here in 4th grade,” said Vandorn, pointing out one ewe.

“For students, we just basically watch the process,” said Frederick Wu, another student on lamb watch.

“It’s just them here at night. They radio me if they are seeing signs, we talk about what those signs may look like ahead of time,” said Erica Burns, the NCS barn manager. “There is a lot of value in knowing where life comes from and knowing where our food comes from.”

Burns spent the last three to fours weeks prepping the students for this moment using a homemade lambing simulator to teach the anatomy of the sheep, the best and worst-case scenarios that could happen, and when it would be time to call a vet for help.

“You want to be looking for two feet and a front nose,” explained Tyler Joseph, a lamb watch student. “You don’t want to be forks when your inside, you want to cup like a spoon.”

“It was pretty cool, pretty surreal,” said Alejandro Gonzales Easteman, another student on lamb watch.

So far, 10 lambs have been born since last week. Three ewes are still pregnant and Burns hopes there are at least two lambs in each, which would total 16 for this year’s lamb watch. “We really kind of leave it on the ewes. We are kind of just here to supervise and to monitor their environment and situations,” Burns said.

Those who want to see the lambs can use the school’s lamb cam.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

