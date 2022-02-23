Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames
Guns generic
Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is ‘attack on democracy’
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward
Thief caught on camera stealing a cat from a north Portland family's home
Woman caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021