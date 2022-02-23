New virus-zapping robot keeps patients safe at Lebanon hospital

LEBANON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has heightened everyone’s awareness about viruses and how they spread. Now, a new virus-zapping robot is joining the fight. A warning -- if you are sensitive to strobe lights, you may want to look away.

There’s a new tool at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon that aims to keep patients and staff as safe as possible.

“We are looking at new innovative technology to help with our disinfection levels,” said Christa Robert, the hospital’s infection preventionist.

The machine may not look like a germ killer, but dozens of peer-reviewed studies say it is just that. “It’s proven to deactivate pathogens like C diff, MRSA, flu norovirus, and other multi-drug resistant organisms,” Robert said. That includes SARS CoV-2, the spike protein at the heart of the pandemic.

The Xenox Lightstrike emits pulsed ultraviolet light that breaks down viruses, bacteria, and other bad stuff that makes us sick. A grant helped critical access hospitals secure the robot as another tool to fight back against the pandemic.

“It has definitely made us as a team more aware of how and where we are cleaning everything,” said Shawn Richardson, Alice Pecks’s environmental services manager.

And it also comes at a time when hospitals across the region are hurting for staff. Richardson says there are currently 12 employees on the environmental services team. “This is not something that we are trying to replace any people, this is just working in conjunction with our team to do the best that we can do,” he said. “We want to make sure that our patients are safe while they are here and that they don’t leave with any infection.”

The machine is currently being used in departments across the hospital. Protocols are currently being developed for future use.

