New York man injured in Island Pond snowmobile crash

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say a New York man was severely injured in a snowmobile crash in Brighton over the weekend.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIGHTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say a New York man was severely injured in a snowmobile crash in Brighton over the weekend.

Vermont wardens and area rescue crews responded to Island Pond Sunday afternoon. They say Donald Gatz, 52, of Long Island, was speeding when he hit a frozen, three-foot embankment on the ice. Both Gatz and the machine were sent airborne before crashing onto the ice about 80 yards out.

He was transported to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

