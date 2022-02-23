Advertisement

Police: Drunk woman drove onto railroad tracks, gets stuck

A woman is in trouble after police say she drove drunk on railroad tracks in Braintree early Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINTREE, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in trouble after police say she drove drunk on railroad tracks in Braintree early Wednesday.

Police say 46-year-old Christa Weal took her car about 100 yards down the railroad tracks before not being able to go any farther.

This all happened on Route 12A just after midnight.

A train had to be told to stop because of the car in the way.

Police say Weal showed signs of being drunk, and is being charged with DUI.

She’ll be in court next month.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames
Guns generic
Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
New York man injured in Island Pond snowmobile crash
The Green Mountain State is attractive to newer companies.
More tech startups gravitating to Vermont
Raymond Gadreault
73-year-old inmate dies in prison
An inmate at the Springfield prison is dead despite attempts to save him.
73-year-old inmate dies in prison
The Green Mountain State is attractive to newer companies.
More tech companies start up in Vermont