Police: Drunk woman drove onto railroad tracks, gets stuck

BRAINTREE, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in trouble after police say she drove drunk on railroad tracks in Braintree early Wednesday.

Police say 46-year-old Christa Weal took her car about 100 yards down the railroad tracks before not being able to go any farther.

This all happened on Route 12A just after midnight.

A train had to be told to stop because of the car in the way.

Police say Weal showed signs of being drunk, and is being charged with DUI.

She’ll be in court next month.

