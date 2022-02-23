Advertisement

School mask mandates ending in New Hampshire

File photo
File photo(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire schools will no longer be able to mandate masks under the state’s new public health guidance on COVID-19.

Until Wednesday, the state recommended mask-wearing in most indoor public spaces. But Gov. Chris Sununu says with that recommendation dropped, schools that try to maintain mandates would run afoul of state laws requiring that each student be provided equitable access to education.

Also Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed that the 400-member House will soon return to the Statehouse for the first time in two years when it holds three sessions next month.

