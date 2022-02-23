Tractor-trailer rollover slows Swanton commute

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer rollover on I-89 could slow the commute in Swanton Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the southbound exit 21 ramp was closed while crews remove a tractor-trailer that crashed in the morning. The Swanton Fire Department says the big rig was hauling 38,000 pounds of cardboard.

Nobody was injured and drivers are being asked to take a different route.

