Tractor-trailer rollover slows Swanton commute
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer rollover on I-89 could slow the commute in Swanton Wednesday evening.
Authorities say the southbound exit 21 ramp was closed while crews remove a tractor-trailer that crashed in the morning. The Swanton Fire Department says the big rig was hauling 38,000 pounds of cardboard.
Nobody was injured and drivers are being asked to take a different route.
