Two arrested in Bennington drug bust

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Massachusetts men are arrested after getting caught with thousands of dollars worth of drugs, Tuesday.

Bennington police arrested Christopher Collins, 30 of East Hampton, Mass. and Andrew Diaz, 29 of West Springfield on drug charges. Police say around 3:00 am, they responded to 311 South Street to a report of three unwanted men on the property.

When officers arrived, a woman tenant warned them to leave because the men had guns and drugs. The third man jumped out the second floor bathroom window and is still on the run.

Police say they seized 5,100 bags of fentanyl, a various amount of crack cocaine, and $1,420.

Both Collins and Diaz are currently being held with lack of bail and set to appear in court.

Police say the street value of the drugs is approximately $80,000.

Drug bust in Bennington (Courtesy: Bennington Police Department)

