Advertisement

Two arrested in Bennington drug bust

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Massachusetts men are arrested after getting caught with thousands of dollars worth of drugs, Tuesday.

Bennington police arrested Christopher Collins, 30 of East Hampton, Mass. and Andrew Diaz, 29 of West Springfield on drug charges. Police say around 3:00 am, they responded to 311 South Street to a report of three unwanted men on the property.

When officers arrived, a woman tenant warned them to leave because the men had guns and drugs. The third man jumped out the second floor bathroom window and is still on the run.

Police say they seized 5,100 bags of fentanyl, a various amount of crack cocaine, and $1,420.

Both Collins and Diaz are currently being held with lack of bail and set to appear in court.

Police say the street value of the drugs is approximately $80,000.

Drug bust in Bennington
Drug bust in Bennington(Courtesy: Bennington Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
Guns generic
Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Latest News

Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s playdown action
H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs for Tuesday, February 22nd
VSEA files unfair labor practices
VSEA files unfair labor practices against the state over part-time employees
Drug bust in Bennington
Two men arrested in early morning drug bust
LUND in Burlington is seeking overnight support staff and other positions.
Help Wanted: Lund seeks social workers