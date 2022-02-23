VA Bible lawsuit dismissed, separate display proposed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A judge has granted the dismissal of a lawsuit involving a dispute between two U.S. Air Force veterans and New Hampshire’s veterans hospital over a Bible display after the veterans’ lawyer proposed working on a separate display.

The 2019 lawsuit said the Bible’s inclusion on a table near the entrance of the Manchester VA Medical Center honoring fallen or missing veterans and prisoners of war is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. The veterans suggested replacing the Bible with a Book of Faith representing seven religious groups.

Government lawyers argued for a dismissal, saying some allegations were vague and the lead plaintiff acknowledged he wasn’t offended by the display.

