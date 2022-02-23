Advertisement

Vermont eateries, chefs vying for James Beard Award

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont restaurants and chefs are being recognized as semifinalists in the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Cafe Mamajuana in Burlington is vying for best new restaurant.

Christian Kruse from Black Flannel Brewing Company in Essex Junction and Nisachon Morgan from Saap in Randolph are both nominated for best chef in the Northeast region.

The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago in June.

