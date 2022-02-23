Visitors in for a shock at new Echo exhibit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s school vacation week and the Echo Leahy Center in Burlington has the crowds to prove it. And while you can learn about the Lake Champlain Basin, this week you can also learn all about electricity, too.

The Circuit Circus at Echo is a great way to learn about electrons and electricity and includes hair-raising live demonstrations. The center has had well over a thousand visitors come out each day this week to come to see for themselves. The show runs through March 1st.

Elissa Borden spoke with Echo’s Carlie Wright about what to expect.

