VSEA lawsuit alleges unfair labor practices of some DCF workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lawsuit is filed against Vermont over the job title of certain employees.

The paperwork was filed by the Vermont State Employees’ Association.

Lawyers say two state employees have worked for the the Department For Children and Families over two years and plan to continue to work there. They are labeled as “temporary workers” instead of “part-time.”

The lawsuit says because of this classification, they lose out on things like benefits and paid leave.

“They don’t get performance evaluations. They don’t get training, they are treated like they are going to disappear the next week, and they are committed to doing their work and they should be treated better,” said Tim Belcher, with VSEA.

An answer from the state is expected within a few months.

