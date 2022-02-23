Vt. legislative negotiators reach deal on workforce package

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative negotiators have reached a deal on a $367 million workforce package, moving it closer to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk.

Tuesday, the governor said he is concerned lawmakers are spending too much federal money, and that they are changing where some of the money is being spent as agreed upon last year.

Senate lawmakers say they invested in workforce training and recruitment and that those initiatives were agreed upon by the governor last year.

“Our conclusion was that they were very consistent with the spending parameters that we had in the budget last year and was signed by the governor,” said Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County.

Kitchel also says $20 million was put toward a different housing package, not taken out altogether.

Lawmakers hope to have the budget adjustment package passed before the Town Meeting Day break.

