Advertisement

Vt. National Guard to deploy for DC trucker rally

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard will deploy to Washington D.C. in anticipation of a convoy of truckers headed to the Capitol.

The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops for the protests against pandemic restrictions.

Officials say approximately 100 Vermont soldiers will support security operations beginning later this week.

“Our Vermont National Guard Service members continue to step up and serve when called upon,” Governor Phil Scott said in a statement. “Their sense of service is admirable, and I know they will represent Vermont well, just as they did last year when they helped ensure the peaceful transfer of power during the Presidential Inauguration.”

The convoy follows the recent Canadian truckers’ protest which shut down U.S. Canadian border crossings and Ottawa.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames
Guns generic
Scott vetoes sweeping gun bill, offers compromise

Latest News

File photo
VA Bible lawsuit dismissed, separate display proposed
x
Vt. National Guard to deploy for DC trucker rally
Police say a woman was drunk when she drove onto some railroad tracks in Braintree and got stuck.
Police: Drunk woman got car stuck on railroad tracks
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say a New York man was severely injured in a snowmobile...
New York man injured in Island Pond snowmobile crash