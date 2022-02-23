Vt. National Guard to deploy for DC trucker rally

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard will deploy to Washington D.C. in anticipation of a convoy of truckers headed to the Capitol.

The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops for the protests against pandemic restrictions.

Officials say approximately 100 Vermont soldiers will support security operations beginning later this week.

“Our Vermont National Guard Service members continue to step up and serve when called upon,” Governor Phil Scott said in a statement. “Their sense of service is admirable, and I know they will represent Vermont well, just as they did last year when they helped ensure the peaceful transfer of power during the Presidential Inauguration.”

The convoy follows the recent Canadian truckers’ protest which shut down U.S. Canadian border crossings and Ottawa.

