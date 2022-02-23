Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days

KENT, Wash. (KING) - A missing woman with disabilities was found alive in Washington state after spending nine days inside a car in near-freezing temperatures.

The 28-year-old was found at a tow yard after police say her mother parked her car at a gas station and walked off, leaving her inside.

“Whoever it was that called us and said, ‘please search the car’, they saved her life. They saved her life,” said Bonafacio Pauza of Skyway Towing.

Pauza said a call from police, looking for a missing woman, caused them to double-check a 2004 Cadillac they towed from a gas station nine days earlier.

“We sent one of our drivers out, he unlocks the car and had to go through it. She was laying in the backseat, and had a whole bunch of clothes and stuff on top of her,” he said. “She was bad enough that my employee immediately contacted us and we called 911, had an ambulance and the police dispatched out here.”

The person they found was the missing woman.

Family members, worried they hadn’t heard from her, had contacted the police. They discovered she was last seen Feb. 5 when, according to police, her 45-year-old mother abandoned her car with her adult daughter inside.

The vehicle was then towed.

Pauza said it’s common for his company to tow vehicles without getting into them and said that in this case his driver looked in the windows, but didn’t see anyone.

“For the most part, just like the law says, we tend to bring the car and give it back to them in the exact same condition it came in,” he said.

Had it not been for a call from a concerned family member and a call from police, they can’t help but wonder what may have happened.

“The driver who found her is real excited that he was able to find her. Often times with towing companies, you don’t get to be a hero very often,” Pauza said.

It was the missing woman’s sibling who reported her missing and begged police to search the car.

Police said that call saved her life.

She was taken to a hospital in serious medical condition.

There’s no word yet on her condition or whether her mother will face charges.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.