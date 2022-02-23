Advertisement

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a mild start to Wednesday, temperatures are dropping, and we can expect much colder conditions to persist into the end of the week. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will start out in the single digits, with highs by the afternoon reaching the upper teens and low 20s. Skies will be partly sunny, with clouds returning late in the day.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our area from late Thursday night into Friday evening. A winter storm will deliver widespread snow, with accumulations expected to total 6 to 12 inches by Friday evening. Snow will overspread the region starting early Friday morning from south to north, with steady, heavier snow expected area-wide from late morning through mid afternoon. Roads will likely be snow-covered and slippery. Snow will taper to snow showers on Friday evening, with gradual clearing expected overnight.

It will be a nice, winter weekend heading into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Quiet weather continues through most of next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 30s.

