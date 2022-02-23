BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy hump day! After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, it will be back to winter tonight thanks to a cold front that will move through the region today. Temperatures will begin to fall from west to east through the morning and afternoon hours. The Upper Valley will hold onto the 40s and 50s the longest, and will see mild temperatures through most of the afternoon.

Winds will also become gusty out of the west as the front comes through. The entire area can expect wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon, but areas of northern New York and downslope regions to the east of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains could see gusts in the 40 to 55 mph range. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Franklin, Clinton and Essex County, New York, plus Windsor, eastern Rutland, Bennington and Windham County through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Even though rain has moved out, minor flooding and ice jams remain possible through Wednesday. A Flood Watch remains in effect through tonight.

Expect temperatures to feel more like February in the teens and single digits Thursday. That will be the quiet day of the week with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the teens and 20s. Our next system moves in early Friday morning. Temperatures will be cool enough to support all snow with this storm, and widespread accumulating snow is expected.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for late Thursday night through Friday evening for the entire area. Southern and central Vermont will likely see snow totals in the 6″ to 10″ range, with up to a foot on mountain summits. Northern areas will likely see slightly less, with totals in the 4″ to 8″ range. Snow will move in from south to north early Friday morning and last through much of the day. Expect difficult travel starting Friday morning and into Friday evening.

We’ve lost a lot of snow over the past couple weeks due to rain and bouts of warm temperatures. This storm will provide fresh powder for ski resorts heading into the weekend. Snow moves out by Friday, leading into a seasonable weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s. Saturday will be dry with a chance for snow showers Sunday.

