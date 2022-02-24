2 men, 1 juvenile in custody after pursuit from Maine

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police have arrested two men and a juvenile who were in a box truck that was being pursued by police in Maine and was possibly connected with the theft of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

State police started pursuing the truck after getting word from police in Berwick, Maine, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said as the vehicle entered the Dover toll plaza, a trooper deployed a tire deflation device that affected two of the truck’s tires.

The truck continued a bit longer until the three occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled.

All three were arrested.

It wasn’t immediately known if all they had lawyers.

