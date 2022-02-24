Advertisement

2 men, 1 juvenile in custody after pursuit from Maine

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOVER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police have arrested two men and a juvenile who were in a box truck that was being pursued by police in Maine and was possibly connected with the theft of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

State police started pursuing the truck after getting word from police in Berwick, Maine, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said as the vehicle entered the Dover toll plaza, a trooper deployed a tire deflation device that affected two of the truck’s tires.

The truck continued a bit longer until the three occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled.

All three were arrested.

It wasn’t immediately known if all they had lawyers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

