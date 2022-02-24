Bill aims to have older drivers take road tests

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Should older drivers have to take road tests? A piece of proposed legislation is aiming to make that a requirement.

“Age itself doesn’t cause car accidents,” said AARP VT Director Greg Marchildon, who says this bill is ageist. “It arbitrarily selects the age of 75 for people to come in and take a road test and vision test. That’s not going to get bad drivers off the road.”

Data from the Vermont Agency of Transportation would agree. Drivers over the age of 70 only accounted for 9.6% of crashes over the past 5 years.

“Older people are by and large safe drivers, except those who wouldn’t pass a road test,” said the bill’s sponsor, Senator Mark MacDonald.

MacDonald is 79, and if implemented, the new requirement would extend to him as well. He says there are times people should stop driving, but might not be aware of it.

MacDonald says the legislation was put forward after a woman in Randolph hit her neighbor.

“There was a fatal accident where someone who had been asked not to drive, people were worried about it, and drove anyway,” MacDonald said.

Marchildon is on board with making the roads safer, but believes there are better ways to do it.

“Testing is a highly imperfect witness test where drivers would either pass or fail, right?” said Mrchildon. “Instead vision, or on road performance and other assessment tools should be used by the DMV to identify potentially at risk drivers.”

MacDonald says the bill is important, even if it doesn’t pass.

“A bill like this gets us all to think about it and gets us to think about what we would each individually do when it’s no longer time for us to drive,” MacDonald said. He specifically talked about the hardships being unable to drive would cause those in rural areas.

Right now, the bill is sitting in the Senate Transportation Committee. MacDonald says, based on feedback, it’s unlikely to pass.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.