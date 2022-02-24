Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data.

Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000.

Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last November, right before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also falling. The Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently about 53,000 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals – about a third of the number of patients hospitalized in January.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was drunk when she drove onto some railroad tracks in Braintree and got stuck.
Police: Drunk woman got car stuck on railroad tracks
A crash in Burlington early Wednesday morning left a car flipped on its roof in the middle of...
Car flips in Burlington crash, damages parked cars
Raymond Gadreault
Inmate dies in Vermont prison
Police presence at home in Barre City
Police investigating Barre City shooting
The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens

Latest News

According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over...
Housing crisis: video shows desperation for finding affordable homes
Wreckage in Ukraine after Russian attack.
Leaders from our region react to Russia attack on Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Biden to outline sanctions; Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia after fierce battle, adviser says