Dartmouth study finds road salt is threatening lakes in our region

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Researchers at Dartmouth College say they have found that how we keep our roads safe in the winter could impact how we have fun in the summer. A recently released report stems from road salt use and explains that salinity in freshwater lakes could be a concern.

The bottom line is simple. Researchers say government regulations on winter road salt use are not enough to keep from polluting New Hampshire’s freshwater lakes. And while it’s a problem in the Granite State, the implications are the same no matter which state you’re in.

Though it helps us from slipping on icy roads and sidewalks, researchers at Dartmouth say winter road salt use is polluting freshwater lakes and that’s a problem for their respective ecosystems.

Jennifer Brentrup, one of the researchers who worked on the six-week study, says it was done to determine the impacts of rising salinity on lakes.

“We actually sampled four local lakes and combined the water along with just some existing tap water to make a small lake environment,” said Brentrup, a former Dartmouth researcher who’s now with the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.

Polluted lake water can become an issue for those towns that use it as drinking water. But this study also shows that rising salt levels directly impact the food chain in these water bodies, too.

“As we increased salt concentrations, we saw declines in the number and abundance of zooplankton species that were actually well below the current water quality thresholds that have been set by the U.S. EPA,” Brentrup explained.

In this study, they saw 50% reductions in zooplankton levels when road salt was introduced to the water, raising several red flags.

“They also serve as a primary food source for fish. So, without zooplankton, fish abundance could be impacted, as well,” Brentrup said.

But zooplankton also eats algae and cyanobacteria. So, without them, lakes could either be full of algae or unusable because of blooms.

“Zooplankton are the primary consumers of the algae and cyanobacteria at the base of the food web. And if zooplankton aren’t around to keep them down, they’ll increase. So, best-case scenario the algae will increase and turn our lakes green. But in a worst-case scenario, cyanobacteria will increase and cause more blooms,” said Kathy Cottingham, a biology professor at Dartmouth College who also worked on the project.

While that’s not the reality of right now, it is a concern as time progresses.

“Most lakes have a fairly low concentration of chloride but we’re concerned with continued application of road salt, we potentially could be crossing some of these thresholds,” Brentrup said.

She says climate change is only making it worse. Increased frequency of extreme weather events like freezes and thaws, plus extrene snow events, mean more road salt used.

As we see that more and more frequently, researchers say it’s time to revisit outdated salt pollution guidelines.

“So we hope that this work will help spur governments to act to better understand if these thresholds should be set at a lower level,” Brentrup said.

I asked if there is anything wrong with using sand. Brentrup said because salt melts the snow, it’s a popular pick, but they do believe that sand would help reduce salinity levels in lakes.

Another thing to note-- once the salt is there, it will not break down, which is why they say it’s important to limit salt in runoff now.

Cottingham says studies are currently underway to determine how salinity directly impacts cyanobacteria. They’re in the process of testing that in a lab at Dartmouth now.

