Dashcam video catches crash in I91

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a scary dashcam video of a crash on Interstate 91 could have been worse. It was quick thinking from a trooper that had an impact. Ike Bendavid talks with Vermont State Police about the incident.

VSP posted dashcam video of a car crashing and flipping multiple times on social media. They say the driver going the speed limit - but not for the conditions of last weeks storm.

“The vehicle traveled into the median at interstate speeds and started to roll over” says Sergeant Jay Riggen of the Vermont State Police.

VSP says inside the car were two young kids secured and safe to a car seat. The driver, Kanye Ravenna, 28 of Newfane was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Ravenna and the kids suffered minor injuries. Police say its a reminder to wear your seat belts and drive for the conditions.

“These are not taglines these are mission statements for safely and when these things don’t intersect correctly, this is what it looks like.”

The reason this was caught on camera is because trooper, Nathen Jenson was on the scene moments before assisting to a truck that slide off the guard rail. When he arrived he noticed the people waiting and sitting on the guard rail and told them to get into his car where it was safer.

“And within 3 minutes within the trooper arriving, and the trooper getting those people into a safe position, that scene unfolded so frankly that trooper is a hero.”

