Expanded eligibility considered for NH youth center abuse fund

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposed settlement fund for former residents of New Hampshire’s youth detention center has been expanded to include victims of physical abuse.

The House Finance Committee is working on a bipartisan bill that would create a $100 million fund to compensate those who were abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center.

Under the original proposal, victims of sexual abuse would be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million each.

A new draft discussed Thursday would make victims of physical abuse eligible as well, but their awards would be capped at $150,000.

